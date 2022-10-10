SBS Sinhala

More to come from opposition. Reason for the cabinet appointments delay revealed by Ranil: Sri Lankan News

Sri Lankan political highlights of the week_ 10 October 2022

Sri Lankan PM Dinesh Gunawardhana and the president Ranil Wickramasinghe_ SBS Sinhala weekly political highlights

Published 10 October 2022 at 1:01pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Sri Lanka’s Weekly Political Highlights - Journalist, News, and current affair Mr: Manoj Udatiyawala reports from Sri Lanka

SBS Sinhala radio brings you the most prominent news highlights of Sri Lanka in this featured current affair segment every Monday



