SBS Sinhala radio brings you the most prominent news highlights of Sri Lanka in this featured current affair segment every Monday
More to come from opposition. Reason for the cabinet appointments delay revealed by Ranil: Sri Lankan News
Sri Lankan PM Dinesh Gunawardhana and the president Ranil Wickramasinghe_ SBS Sinhala weekly political highlights
Published 10 October 2022 at 1:01pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Sri Lanka’s Weekly Political Highlights - Journalist, News, and current affair Mr: Manoj Udatiyawala reports from Sri Lanka
Published 10 October 2022 at 1:01pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Share