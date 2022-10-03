SBS Sinhala

More cabinet appointments today. Ranil doesn't interested in appointing Johnston, Namal, and Rohitha: SL News

Sri Lankan political wrap of the week

Sri Lankan political wrap of the week

Published 3 October 2022 at 1:46pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Sri Lanka’s Weekly Political Highlights - Journalist, News, and current affair Mr: Manoj Udatiyawala reports from Sri Lanka

SBS Sinhala radio brings you the most prominent news highlights of Sri Lanka in this featured current affair segment every Monday



Traveling to the remote city of 'Roma' where the Gas industry started for the first time in Australian history

Traveling to Roma, a remote city where the Gas industry started in Australia: Australian Rural Beauty

Government requests Optus to provide details of customers affected by data theft: News in Sinhala on 03 Oct

Compulsory isolation for coronavirus to end on October 14th

COVID-19 සඳහා වන අනිවාර්ය හුදකලා කාලය ඔක්: 14 දා සිට ඉවතට : ඔක්. 03 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය