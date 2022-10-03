SBS Sinhala radio brings you the most prominent news highlights of Sri Lanka in this featured current affair segment every Monday
More cabinet appointments today. Ranil doesn't interested in appointing Johnston, Namal, and Rohitha: SL News
Sri Lankan political wrap of the week from SBS Sinhala Radio_ Australia
Published 3 October 2022 at 1:46pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Sri Lanka’s Weekly Political Highlights - Journalist, News, and current affair Mr: Manoj Udatiyawala reports from Sri Lanka
