Sri Lankan team qualifies for the Women's Asia cup finals: Weekly sports wrap

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly sports highlights every Friday from 11 am onwards
SYLHET, BANGLADESH - OCTOBER 10: Srilanka Women Team during the match between Bangladesh and Srilanka of the Cricket Womens T20 Asia Cup 2022 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. on October 10, 2022, Sylhet, Bangladesh. Credit: Future Publishing via Getty Images
Published 14 October 2022 at 1:31pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
SBS Sinhala Sports Journalist Rangana Seneviratne is bringing you the latest information on the sports arenas in Australia and Sri Lanka
Published 14 October 2022 at 1:31pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Share