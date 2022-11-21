SBS Sinhala

Summer is around the corner. Will there be a new COVID wave in Australia? What do you need to know?

Covid-19 Testing

COVID-19 Testing Source: Getty / Getty Images

Published 21 November 2022 at 12:19pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio interview on the matter of concerns over the new covid wave in Australia with Dr Sudeshi Wijethilaka from John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle

ක්වීන්ස්ලන්තය සිව්වන කොවිඩ් රැල්ලක් ප්‍රකාශ කරන අතරේ NSW හා වික්ටෝරියාවල කොවිඩ් රෝගීන්ගේ වැඩිවීමක්

