Summer is around the corner. Will there be a new COVID wave in Australia? What do you need to know?
COVID-19 Testing Source: Getty / Getty Images
Published 21 November 2022 at 12:19pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio interview on the matter of concerns over the new covid wave in Australia with Dr Sudeshi Wijethilaka from John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle
Published 21 November 2022 at 12:19pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share