Australia has officially unveiled a new rating system for aged care: 22 Dec SBS Sinhala Current Affair
The Australian federal government has officially unveiled a new rating system for aged care Source: AAP
Published 22 December 2022 at 11:35am
By Deborah Groarke, Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
The Australian federal government has officially unveiled a rating system for aged care, measuring the quality of residential aged care homes. But there are mixed reactions to the new system, from gladness to dismay. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Thursday, 22 December.
