SBS Sinhala

Australia has officially unveiled a new rating system for aged care: 22 Dec SBS Sinhala Current Affair

SBS Sinhala

The Australian federal government has officially unveiled a new rating system for aged care

The Australian federal government has officially unveiled a new rating system for aged care Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 December 2022 at 11:35am
By Deborah Groarke, Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian federal government has officially unveiled a rating system for aged care, measuring the quality of residential aged care homes. But there are mixed reactions to the new system, from gladness to dismay. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Thursday, 22 December.

Published 22 December 2022 at 11:35am
By Deborah Groarke, Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

How to choose the perfect wine for the different foods on your Christmas table

How to choose the perfect wine for the different foods on your Christmas table?

PENNY WONG CHINA VISIT

Penny Wong returning home after Beijing discussions on trade blockages, human rights :News in Sinhala 22 Dec

Bushwalker with map_pixdeluxe Getty.jpg

What to do if you get lost while bushwalking

Bushwalker with map_pixdeluxe Getty.jpg

මේ නිවාඩුවේදී Bushwalk කිරීමට සිතන ඔබ දැන සිටිය යුතු වැදගත්ම දෑ SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්