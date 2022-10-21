British PM resigned in 45 days while the former Malaysian PM wants to get back the position at the age of 97

SBS SinhalaOther ways to listen British PM resigned in 45 days while the former Malaysian PM wants to get back the position at the age of 97Play13:07SBS SinhalaOther ways to listen Liz Truss and Mahatheer Mahammad _ SBS Sinhala world NewsGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.01MB)Published 21 October 2022 at 1:25pmBy Dinesha Dilrukshi WijesuriyaSource: SBS Here are this week's most prominent world news highlights with senior Journalist from AFP, Mr. Amal Jayasinghe.Published 21 October 2022 at 1:25pmBy Dinesha Dilrukshi WijesuriyaSource: SBSWorld's prominent news highlights in a few minutes - listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly world News wrap every Friday්ShareLatest podcast episodesSCATS, one of the oldest Sri Lankan organisations in Australia, commemorates 30 years of social services.Challenges in the Super 12 round and opinions from current and former Sri Lankan players: Sports WrapWhy bird conservation is a matter of concern to a fast-growing country like Australia?Medibank confirms major data breach, criminals demand ransom for stolen customer data: Sinhala News on 21 Oct