Mr. Ranjan Paranavithana, member of the selection committee of the Sri Lanka Under-19 team, veteran sports editor, cricket coach, and sports critic talked to us.
The challenges that may come from the qualifying matches for Sri Lanka in this year's T20 World Cup
Published 6 October 2022 at 1:46pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
The second in a special podcast series on SBS Sinhala Radio for the T20 World Cup: How should the Sri Lankan play the qualifying matches and what challenges can come from each of the rival teams in this year's T20 World Cup?
