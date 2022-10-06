SBS Sinhala

The challenges that may come from the qualifying matches for Sri Lanka in this year's T20 World Cup

The challenges that may come from the qualifying matches for Sri Lanka in this year's T20 World Cup

Source: AAP / AAP Image/AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, ICC

The second in a special podcast series on SBS Sinhala Radio for the T20 World Cup: How should the Sri Lankan play the qualifying matches and what challenges can come from each of the rival teams in this year's T20 World Cup?

Mr. Ranjan Paranavithana, member of the selection committee of the Sri Lanka Under-19 team, veteran sports editor, cricket coach, and sports critic talked to us.
