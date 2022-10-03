Government requests Optus to provide details of customers affected by data theft: News in Sinhala on 03 Oct
Optus has agreed to pay for passports that customers have replaced after a massive data breach. Source: AAP / Mark Baker/AP
Published 3 October 2022 at 11:55am
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Listen to the latest news from Australia, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Monday, 03 October 2022.
