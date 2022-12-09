Peru president arrested while the terrorist of the "Bali" bomb attack was freed : World News Wrap Up

SBS SinhalaOther ways to listen Peru president arrested while the terrorist of the "Bali" bomb attack was freed : World News Wrap UpPlay15:56SBS SinhalaOther ways to listen 2002 Bali patlamalarından suçlu bulunan Umar Patek. Source: AP / Firdia Lisnawati/APGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.59MB)Published 9 December 2022 at 12:38pmBy Nipuna DodangodaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages listen to the world’s most prominent news highlights. Presented by Mr. Amal Jayasinghe, AFP Journalist, and the world news criticPublished 9 December 2022 at 12:38pmBy Nipuna DodangodaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesWorld's prominent news highlights in 13 minutes - listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly world News wrap every FridayHere is Last Week's Friday programREAD MOREබකිංහැම් මාලිගයේ වර්ගවාදය ඇති බවට චෝදනා සහ චීනයේ සිදුවන පෙර නොවූ විරූ වීදි උද්ඝෝෂණ: "ලොව වටා" විදෙස් තොරතුරුShareLatest podcast episodesAuthorities believe the 4th wave could peak before Christmas in Australia: 09 Dec COVID update in 4 minutesNew research shows migrant and refugee women deserve better jobs: 09 Dec Sinhala Current AffairComplaint to Sri Lanka CID against the SLC President Shammi Silva, for illegally taking women on toursවිදෙස් සංචාර වලට කාන්තාවන් ගෙන ගිය බවට ලංකා ක්රිකට් සභාපතිවරයාට එරෙහිව CIDයට පැමිණිල්ලක් : ක්රීඩා විග්රහය