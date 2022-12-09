SBS Sinhala

Peru president arrested while the terrorist of the "Bali" bomb attack was freed : World News Wrap Up

SBS Sinhala

Indonesia Bali Bomber Released

2002 Bali patlamalarından suçlu bulunan Umar Patek. Source: AP / Firdia Lisnawati/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 December 2022 at 12:38pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

listen to the world’s most prominent news highlights. Presented by Mr. Amal Jayasinghe, AFP Journalist, and the world news critic

Published 9 December 2022 at 12:38pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
World's prominent news highlights in 13 minutes - listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly world News wrap every Friday


Here is Last Week's Friday program

READ MORE

බකිංහැම් මාලිගයේ වර්ගවාදය ඇති බවට චෝදනා සහ චීනයේ සිදුවන පෙර නොවූ විරූ වීදි උද්ඝෝෂණ: "ලොව වටා" විදෙස් තොරතුරු

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Cleaning staff are seen outside the View Hotel in Melbourne, one of the sites where Australian Open players and their entourage are quarantining.

Authorities believe the 4th wave could peak before Christmas in Australia: 09 Dec COVID update in 4 minutes

The 'Unlocking Potential' report investigated the economic participation of migrant and refugee women in Australia.

New research shows migrant and refugee women deserve better jobs: 09 Dec Sinhala Current Affair

Shammi Silva.jpg

Complaint to Sri Lanka CID against the SLC President Shammi Silva, for illegally taking women on tours

Shammi Silva.jpg

විදෙස් සංචාර වලට කාන්තාවන් ගෙන ගිය බවට ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් සභාපතිවරයාට එරෙහිව CIDය‍ට පැමිණිල්ලක් : ක්‍රීඩා විග්‍රහය