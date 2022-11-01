Reserve Bank expected to lift interest rates again at its meeting this afternoon: News in Sinhala on 01 Nov
The Reserve Bank expected to lift interest rates again at its meeting this afternoon Source: Getty
Published 1 November 2022 at 12:03pm, updated 2 hours ago at 12:19pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Tuesday, 01 November 2022.
Published 1 November 2022 at 12:03pm, updated 2 hours ago at 12:19pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share