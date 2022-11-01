SBS Sinhala

Reserve Bank expected to lift interest rates again at its meeting this afternoon: News in Sinhala on 01 Nov

People walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia sign in Sydney

The Reserve Bank expected to lift interest rates again at its meeting this afternoon Source: Getty

Published 1 November 2022 at 12:03pm, updated 2 hours ago at 12:19pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Tuesday, 01 November 2022.

