Will RBA raise interest rates by another 50 basis points today?: Australian News in Sinhala on 04 Oct
RBA is expected to increase the cash rate by another 50 base points today afternoon Source: AAP
Published 4 October 2022 at 11:23am, updated 4 October 2022 at 12:12pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Tuesday, 04 October 2022.
