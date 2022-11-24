Reserve Bank of Australia is warning of higher inflation and lower growth: 24 Nov SBS Sinhala Current Affair
People are seen walking past the Reserve Bank Of Australia (RBA) building in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 24 November 2022 at 11:52am
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
The Reserve Bank of Australia has warned workers should prepare for higher inflation in a world of more 'frequent supply shocks'. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Thursday, 24 November.
