Reserve Bank of Australia is warning of higher inflation and lower growth: 24 Nov SBS Sinhala Current Affair

Reserve Bank of Australia

People are seen walking past the Reserve Bank Of Australia (RBA) building in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 24 November 2022 at 11:52am
By Madhura Seneviratne
SBS


The Reserve Bank of Australia has warned workers should prepare for higher inflation in a world of more 'frequent supply shocks'. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Thursday, 24 November.

