SBS Sinhala radio brings you the most prominent news highlights of Sri Lanka in this featured current affair segment every Monday
Ranil's firm stand on not dissolving the parliament and the internal discussions of SLPP on the 22 amendments
Sri Lanka's ousted prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (R) speaks with opposition leader R. Sampanthan (L) in the parliament chamber. Source: AFP / ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images
Published 24 October 2022 at 12:57pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Sri Lanka’s Weekly Political Highlights - Journalist, News, and current affair Mr: Manoj Udatiyawala reports from Sri Lanka
