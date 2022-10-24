SBS Sinhala

Ranil's firm stand on not dissolving the parliament and the internal discussions of SLPP on the 22 amendments

SRI LANKA-POLITICS

Sri Lanka's ousted prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (R) speaks with opposition leader R. Sampanthan (L) in the parliament chamber. Source: AFP / ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images

Published 24 October 2022 at 12:57pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Sri Lanka’s Weekly Political Highlights - Journalist, News, and current affair Mr: Manoj Udatiyawala reports from Sri Lanka

SBS Sinhala radio brings you the most prominent news highlights of Sri Lanka in this featured current affair segment every Monday



