Threats against Australian politicians are on the rise: SBS Sinhala Current Affair on 16 January

The AFP conduct a raid at a home in Canberra (AAP).jpg

Today - 16 January, SBS Sinhala Radio current Affair Feature on Threats against Australian politicians are on the rise

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Police have revealed the number of threats to federal politicians has more than tripled in the past three years.
  • Politicians and experts say the spike is being driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු දේශපාලකයින්ට එල්ල වන තර්ජන, තුන් ගුණයකින් ඉහලට : ජන 16 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය