SBS Sinhala

UN pressures Myanmar junta to release Suu Kyi while Taliban ban universities for women: World News Wrap Up

Collage Maker-23-Dec-2022-09.42-AM.jpg

Afghan women students stand outside the Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. / Then Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi waits to address judges of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, Dec. 11, 2019. Credit: AAP Image/AP Photo/Ebrahim Norooz / Peter Dejon

Published 23 December 2022 at 12:20pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

listen to the world’s most prominent news highlights. Presented by Mr. Amal Jayasinghe, AFP Journalist, and the world news critic

World's prominent news highlights in 13 minutes - listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly world News wrap every Friday
