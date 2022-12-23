World's prominent news highlights in 13 minutes - listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly world News wrap every Friday
UN pressures Myanmar junta to release Suu Kyi while Taliban ban universities for women: World News Wrap Up
Afghan women students stand outside the Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. / Then Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi waits to address judges of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, Dec. 11, 2019. Credit: AAP Image/AP Photo/Ebrahim Norooz / Peter Dejon
Published 23 December 2022 at 12:20pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
listen to the world’s most prominent news highlights. Presented by Mr. Amal Jayasinghe, AFP Journalist, and the world news critic
