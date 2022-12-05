Discussion with Charuni Pathmeswaran, Ph.D. candidate, Climate science department, University of New south wales.
What are the expected climate changes over Australia according to the State of climate 2022 report?
What are the expected climate changes over Australia according to the State of climate 2022 report? Getty Images Supplied images: Charuni Pathmeswaran, SBS Sinhala
Published 5 December 2022 at 11:52am
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology has released the State of climate 2022 report. Listen to this SBS Sinhala interview to know on what are the expected climate changes over Australia in recent future?
Published 5 December 2022 at 11:52am
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share