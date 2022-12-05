SBS Sinhala

What are the expected climate changes over Australia according to the State of climate 2022 report?

What are the expected climate changes over Australia according to the State of climate 2022 report?

Published 5 December 2022 at 11:52am
By Athini Amarasiri
CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology has released the State of climate 2022 report. Listen to this SBS Sinhala interview to know on what are the expected climate changes over Australia in recent future?

Discussion with Charuni Pathmeswaran, Ph.D. candidate, Climate science department, University of New south wales.
