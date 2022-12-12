SBS Sinhala Interview with Rupa Wickramaratne, Experienced, Professional Accountant - QLD
What you can do about your Home loans and concessions you can get from your Bank, with the RBA Rate rise?
Rupa Wickramaratne, Experienced, Professional Accountant - QLD Credit: pexels - Monstera / SBS
Published 12 December 2022 at 1:34pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS Sinhala Discussion on What are the things you can do about your Home loans and concessions you can get from Banks, with the RBA Rate Rise?
Published 12 December 2022 at 1:34pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share