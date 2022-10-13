SBS Sinhala

What are the weather and cricket challenges that Sri Lanka may face in this T20 World Cup?

What are the weather and cricket challenges that Sri Lanka may face in this T20 World Cup

Source: AAP / Anjum Naveed/ AAP

Published 13 October 2022 at 7:42pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
The fourth in a special podcast series on SBS Sinhala Radio for the T20 World Cup: A prediction of the weather challenges and cricket challenges that may come to the Sri Lanka team in this T20 World Cup.

Mr. Prabath Nissanka, a former fast bowler in Sri Lanka, former fast bowling assistant coach of the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team and head coach of Melbourne Cricket Coaching talked with us.
