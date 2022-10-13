Mr. Prabath Nissanka, a former fast bowler in Sri Lanka, former fast bowling assistant coach of the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team and head coach of Melbourne Cricket Coaching talked with us.
What are the weather and cricket challenges that Sri Lanka may face in this T20 World Cup?
Source: AAP / Anjum Naveed/ AAP
Published 13 October 2022 at 7:42pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
The fourth in a special podcast series on SBS Sinhala Radio for the T20 World Cup: A prediction of the weather challenges and cricket challenges that may come to the Sri Lanka team in this T20 World Cup.
