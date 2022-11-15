SBS Sinhala

What does the Sri Lankan community expect from the new Victoria state government

SBS Sinhala

Election in AUSTRALIA - voting at the ballot box

What does the Sri Lankan community expect from the new government that will be elected in the 2022 VIC State Election? Credit: Veronaa/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 November 2022 at 12:09pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the feature produced by SBS Sinhala Radio on what Sri Lankan voters living in Victoria expect from the new Victorian State Government that will be elected in the Victoria State Election held on 26 November 2022.

Published 15 November 2022 at 12:09pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
  • Mr. Prabhath Hettiarachchi from Werribee;
  • Ms. Rosie Maurer from Phillip Island;
  • Mr. Kalyana Wijesundara, from Lyndebrook;
  • Ms. Nayomi Cooray from Officer, add their comments for this feature.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Another bail application for Dhanushka has been submitted to the Sydney Supreme Court on 14th of November 2022

Another bail application for Danushka was submitted to the Sydney Supreme Court: SBS Sinhala News on 15 Nov

Pan Perera.jpg

Here are the main reasons why you might lose jobs in Australia, no matter how hard you apply...

Pan Perera.jpg

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ රැකියා වලට කෙතරම් අයදුම් කලත්, ඔබට රැකියා අහිමි වීමට ප්‍රධාන වෙන හේතු මෙන්න...

3.jpg

Antenatal care in Australia: what is it and why it’s important?