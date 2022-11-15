What does the Sri Lankan community expect from the new Victoria state government

- Mr. Prabhath Hettiarachchi from Werribee;
- Ms. Rosie Maurer from Phillip Island;
- Mr. Kalyana Wijesundara, from Lyndebrook;
- Ms. Nayomi Cooray from Officer, add their comments for this feature.
What does the Sri Lankan community expect from the new government that will be elected in the 2022 VIC State Election? Credit: Veronaa/Getty Images
Published 15 November 2022 at 12:09pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the feature produced by SBS Sinhala Radio on what Sri Lankan voters living in Victoria expect from the new Victorian State Government that will be elected in the Victoria State Election held on 26 November 2022.
