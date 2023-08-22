Voice Referendum: What is it and why is Australia having one?

Voice to Parliament - Parliament House and Aboriginal Flag

Australian Parliament House is seen through an Aboriginal flag in Canberra, Tuesday, September 5, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Did you know that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are not recognised in the Australian Constitution?  The federal government has called a referendum for Australians to decide if they would like to amend the Constitution to include an Indigenous ‘Voice to Parliament’. So, what is a referendum, who is eligible to vote in Australia, and what would a Voice to Parliament do?

This episode of AUSTRALIA EXPLAINED looks at What is it and why is Australia having one?
Share

Latest podcast episodes

University of Melbourne.jpg

මෙල්බර්න් සරසවිය යළිත් ඔස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ හොඳම විශ්ව විද්‍යාලය ලෙස කිරුළු පළඳින අතරේ ලෝකයේම 35 වන තැනට

Voice to Parliament - Parliament House and Aboriginal Flag

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ ආදිවාසීන් වෙනුවෙන් කරන "Voice to Parliament" යනු කුමක්ද? SBS සිංහල AUSTRALIA EXPLAINED වෙතින්

191 Visa.png

ඔස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ ස්ථිර පදිංචිය පිරිනමන අලුත්ම වීසා එකේ විස්තරේ මෙන්න

AUSTRALIA-ADELAIDE-FOOD FESTIVAL

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ තාවකාලික වීසා ලාභීන් සූරා කන සේවා යෝජකයන් සාපරාධී වරදට යටත් කරලීමට යයි: අගෝ 22 SBS සිංහල පුවත්