Voice Referendum: What is it and why is Australia having one?
Australian Parliament House is seen through an Aboriginal flag in Canberra, Tuesday, September 5, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Did you know that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are not recognised in the Australian Constitution? The federal government has called a referendum for Australians to decide if they would like to amend the Constitution to include an Indigenous ‘Voice to Parliament’. So, what is a referendum, who is eligible to vote in Australia, and what would a Voice to Parliament do?
