What should be the balance of the Sri Lankan team competing in this year's T20 World Cup?

What should be the balance of the Sri Lankan team competing in this year's T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka's coach Chris Silverwood (C) speaks with his cricketers during a practice session in preparation ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 27, 2022. Source: Getty / ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images

Published 4 October 2022 at 2:39pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
The first in a series of special podcast series on SBS Sinhala Radio for the T20 World Cup: How should the Sri Lankan team's preparation and the balance of the Sri Lankan team be for this year's T20 World Cup?

Mr. Ranjan Paranavithana, member of the selection committee of the Sri Lanka Under-19 team, veteran sports editor, cricket coach, and sports critic talked to us.
