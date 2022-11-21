SBS Sinhala

Will Basil take the leadership of SLPP while Chandrika is on a mission to take over the SLPP: SL News Wrap

SBS Sinhala

Will Basil take the leadership of SLPP while Chandrika is on a mission to take over the SLPP leadership

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 November 2022 at 3:21pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sri Lanka’s Weekly Political Highlights - Journalist, News, and current affair Mr: Manoj Udatiyawala reports from Sri Lanka.

Published 21 November 2022 at 3:21pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS Sinhala radio brings you the most prominent news highlights of Sri Lanka in this featured current affair segment every Monday.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Covid-19 Testing

Summer is around the corner. Will there be a new COVID wave in Australia? What do you need to know?

Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping shaking hands in front of Australian and Chinese flags.

Aus PM confident China will start lifting $20 billion trade restrictions: News in Sinhala on 21 November

Xi Albanese.jpg

PM Albanese pledge to take Australia's relationship with China forward : 21 Nov SBS Sinhala Current Affair

Xi Albanese.jpg

චීනය සමඟ ඔස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ සබඳතා ඉදිරියට ගෙන යන බවට, අගමැති ඇල්බනීසිගෙන් ප්‍රතිඥා : නොවැ 21 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය