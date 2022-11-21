SBS Sinhala radio brings you the most prominent news highlights of Sri Lanka in this featured current affair segment every Monday.
Will Basil take the leadership of SLPP while Chandrika is on a mission to take over the SLPP: SL News Wrap
Published 21 November 2022 at 3:21pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Sri Lanka’s Weekly Political Highlights - Journalist, News, and current affair Mr: Manoj Udatiyawala reports from Sri Lanka.
