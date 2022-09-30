SBS Sinhala

Will Sri Lanka lose football while the Sri Lankan team prepares for the T20 World Cup? Weekly Sports Wrap

Sri Lankan National Cricket Team Resumes Training Amid The Covid-19 Outbreak

Sri Lankan cricket team's head coach instructs Sri Lankan cricketers Danushka Gunathilaka and Isuru Udana during the first training session Source: NurPhoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Published 30 September 2022 at 3:16pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
SBS Sinhala Sports Journalist Rangana Seneviratne is bringing you the latest information on the sports arenas in Australia and Sri Lanka

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly sports highlights every Friday from 11 am onwards 


