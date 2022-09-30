Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly sports highlights every Friday from 11 am onwards
Will Sri Lanka lose football while the Sri Lankan team prepares for the T20 World Cup? Weekly Sports Wrap
Sri Lankan cricket team's head coach instructs Sri Lankan cricketers Danushka Gunathilaka and Isuru Udana during the first training session Source: NurPhoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images
Published 30 September 2022 at 3:16pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
SBS Sinhala Sports Journalist Rangana Seneviratne is bringing you the latest information on the sports arenas in Australia and Sri Lanka
