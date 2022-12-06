SBS Sinhala

Workers from multicultural backgrounds in Australia are facing labour exploitation: SBS Sinhala news on 6 Dec

SBS Sinhala

2007 Bestest Gala Dinner

Australia and Overseas' top chefs at the Hordern Pavilion on March 19, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 December 2022 at 12:41pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio daily news bulletin on Tuesday 06 December 2022

Published 6 December 2022 at 12:41pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Online shopping

Everything you need to know about the risks of online shopping in Australia

Campaigners at a family violence rally in Newcastle (AAP)

Critical reforms to protect family violence survivors in Australian:06 Dec Sinhala Current Affair

Online shopping

online shopping කිරීමේදී, වංචාකරුවන්ගෙන් බේරීමට ඔබට උපදෙස් SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්

Why is the GTE statement a crucial factor in Australian student visas

Why is the GTE statement a crucial factor in Australian student visas?