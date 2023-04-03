ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ අඩුම වැටුප් ලබන සේවක පිරිසගේ වැටුප් වැඩිකිරීමට, අගමැතිගේ සහාය : අප්‍රේල් 03 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය

Anthony Albanese at the National Press Club (AAP).jpg

අප්‍රේල් 03 වන දා සඳුදා ප්‍රචාරය වූ SBS සිංහල සේවයේ කාලීන තොරතුරු විශේෂාංගයට සවන්දෙන්න.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු මධ්‍යම රජය ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ අඩුම වැටුප් ලබන සේවක පිරිසට වැටුප් වැඩිවීමක් සිදු කරන ලෙස නිර්දේශ කිරීම
  • නමුත් උද්ධමනයට අනුකූලව වැටුප් වැඩි කිරීම සම්බන්ධයෙන් යෝජනා කිරීමට නොහැකි වී තිබීම.
