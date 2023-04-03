ඕස්ට්රේලියාවේ අඩුම වැටුප් ලබන සේවක පිරිසගේ වැටුප් වැඩිකිරීමට, අගමැතිගේ සහාය : අප්රේල් 03 කාලීන විශේෂාංගයPlay07:16Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.65MB) අප්රේල් 03 වන දා සඳුදා ප්රචාරය වූ SBS සිංහල සේවයේ කාලීන තොරතුරු විශේෂාංගයට සවන්දෙන්න.HIGHLIGHTSඕස්ට්රේලියානු මධ්යම රජය ඕස්ට්රේලියාවේ අඩුම වැටුප් ලබන සේවක පිරිසට වැටුප් වැඩිවීමක් සිදු කරන ලෙස නිර්දේශ කිරීමනමුත් උද්ධමනයට අනුකූලව වැටුප් වැඩි කිරීම සම්බන්ධයෙන් යෝජනා කිරීමට නොහැකි වී තිබීම.ShareLatest podcast episodesPatali's new political strategy and the new party: Sri Lankan News WrapAlbanese backs pay increase for low paid workers : Current Affair on 03 AprilSenior Liberals have remained supportive of Dutton following the historic by-election defeat: News on 3 Aprilඕස්ට්රේලියාවේ රියදුරු බලපත්රයක් ලබා ගන්නේ කෙසේද? SBS සිංහල වෙතින්