නොදර්න් ටෙරිටරියේ සිදු වූ ගුවන් අනතුරකින්, ඇමරිකානු නාවික භටයින් තිදෙනෙකු මරුට : අගෝ 28 SBS සිංහල පුවත්

Australia US Aircraft Crash

Royal Australian Navy sailor Leading Seaman Keely Hagedoorn guides a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey during take-off and landing practice on the flight deck of HMAS Adelaide in the Whitsunday Islands off the coast of Australia during Exercise Sea Raider, Aug. 7, 2023. The Australian Defense Department said a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor. (SGT Andrew Sleeman/Royal Australian Navy via AP) Credit: SGT Andrew Sleeman/AP/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ පුවත් සිංහලෙන්, විදෙස් සහ ක්‍රීඩා පුවත් කෙටියෙන් - සවන්දෙන්න, අද - 2023 අගෝස්තු මස 28 වන සඳුදා SBS ගුවන්විදුලියේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති ප්‍රකාශයට

දවසේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති කෙටියෙන් දැනගන්න - සවන්දෙන්න සඳුදා, අඟහරුවාදා, බ්‍රහස්පතින්දා සහ සිකුරාදා ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු වේලාවෙන් පෙරවරු 11 ට SBS සිංහල සේවය ගෙන එන ප්‍රවෘත්ති ප්‍රකාශයට
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Traveling to Warialda and Bingara diamond towns in New South Wales

Traveling to dig out the dark story behind the two glittering diamond towns in regional NSW - Australia

Shi Yan 6 vessel 01.jpg

Sri Lanka grants permission to dock Chinese vessel amidst India’s concern: Sri Lankan News

Australia US Aircraft Crash

3 US Marines killed after their aircraft crashed off the Northern Territory coast : 28 Aug SBS Sinhala News

Quantum computing in AI .png

What do you need to know about Quantum computing in Artificial Intelligence?