නොදර්න් ටෙරිටරියේ සිදු වූ ගුවන් අනතුරකින්, ඇමරිකානු නාවික භටයින් තිදෙනෙකු මරුට : අගෝ 28 SBS සිංහල පුවත්

Royal Australian Navy sailor Leading Seaman Keely Hagedoorn guides a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey during take-off and landing practice on the flight deck of HMAS Adelaide in the Whitsunday Islands off the coast of Australia during Exercise Sea Raider, Aug. 7, 2023. The Australian Defense Department said a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor. (SGT Andrew Sleeman/Royal Australian Navy via AP) Credit: SGT Andrew Sleeman/AP/AAPIMAGE