Locura mundialista: tatuadores no dan abasto con peticiones de llevar a ídolos argentinos en la piel

A person gets a tattoo of Lionel Messi kissing the FIFA World Cup 2022 throphy at a tattoo parlor in Rosario, Argentina, 20 December 2022 (issued 21 December 2022). Some of the main tattoo parlors in Rosario, the city where Messi was born, have received increased requests for tattoos of the idol's face after Argentina's national soccer team won its third World Cup on 18 December 2022. Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw to win the soccer tournament in Qatar. EPA/Rodrigo Garcia Source: EFE / Rodrigo Garcia/EPA