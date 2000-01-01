SBS Language
Language
Australia Explained videos
03:17
Por qué es importante tener un testamento
03:08
Como votar en Australia
03:01
Accidentes de tráfico en Australia
03:34
Derechos laborales y protección de visa para los trabajadores
03:28
¿Qué es el "Súper" o fondo de jubilación?
03:52
Indicadores de enfermedad mental
Follow SBS Spanish
facebook
Download our apps
SBS Audio
iOS
Android
SBS On Demand
iOS
Android
Listen to our podcasts
SBS Spanish
Independent news and stories connecting you to life in Australia and Spanish-speaking Australians.
Destino: Australia
Learn about Australia's past in the present through some of our most influential Hispanic migrants.
Get the latest with our exclusive in-language podcasts on your favourite podcast apps.
Watch on SBS
Spanish News
Watch in onDemand
Watch now