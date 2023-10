FILE - Andy Murray of Britain leaves Margaret Court Arena after 4 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2023, following his five set win over Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. The Australian Open will begin on a Sunday next year and expand to a 15-day event for the first time. Tennis Australia announced the change on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, saying its intention is to decrease the likelihood of late-night finishes for the athletes and spectators. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) Source: AP / Ng Han Guan/AP