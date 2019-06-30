¿Existe la vida extraterrestre?: Exoplanetas recién descubiertos abren nuevas posibilidades
The bright star Fomalhaut in the constellation of Piscis Austrinus. Fomalhaut lies about 25 light-years from Earth and is surrounded by a huge disc of dust. Source: NASA / European Southern Observatory
Published 30 June 2019 at 3:54pm, updated 30 June 2019 at 5:56pm
By Rocio Otoya
Source: SBS
Se han detectado dos exoplanetas cercanos muy parecidos a la Tierra que podrían albergar agua líquida. Nuestro experto Angel López Sánchez conversa con Rocío Otoya en nuestra sección, Astronomía para principiantes.
