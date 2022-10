Noticias SBS Spanish | 11 de octubre 2022

Fourteen civilians have been confirmed as killed and 97 injured in Russia’s massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine today. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports. “Actually, it is the second massive missile attack after February 24 and, probably, the biggest shelling in history in terms of critical energy infrastructure. Now it can be called energy terrorism, which became a continuation of nuclear terrorism with a nuclear power plant, I mean Zaporizhzhia NPP, which had been continuously shelled by Russian troops,” Monastyrskyi said. Credit: Ukrinform.