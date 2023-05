Presidente de Ecuador disuelve el Congreso, esquiva destitución y coloca a su país en nueva crisis política

The President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso (R), together with his wife, Maria de Lourdes Alcivar (L) speaks to his supporters from the balcony of the presidential Carondelet Palace, after attending the National Assembly to intervene during a censorship impeachment trial against him in Quito, Ecuador, 16 May 2023. EPA/Jose Jacome Source: EFE / Jose Jacome/EPA