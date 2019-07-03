SBS en español

Presidente salvadoreño asume culpa por muerte de bebé y padre ahogados

A framed photo of scar Alberto Martnez Ramrez and his daughter Angie Valeria sits on an altar with flowers. Source: The Brownsville Herald

Published 3 July 2019 at 2:34pm, updated 3 July 2019 at 5:46pm
By Wilfredo Salamanca
El nuevo presidente de El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, asumió la responsibilidad del país por la muerte de migrantes salvadoreños. La imagen ha recorrido el mundo y generado críticas a la política migratoria de Donald Trump.

