Australian Open 2023: நோவக் ஜோகோவிச் வெற்றி

Just two other players in the open era have won double figure slams at a single venue. Margaret Court won 11 Australian Opens, and Rafael Nadal has won 14 French Opens.
Credit: Prabaharan Maheswaran
With his tenth Australian Open title, he equals Nadal's 22 grand slam singles titles.
Source: Getty / Prabaharan Maheswaran
