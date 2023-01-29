Australian Open 2023: நோவக் ஜோகோவிச் வெற்றி

ஸ்டெபனோஸ் சிட்சிபாஸை 3 நேர் set களில் வீழ்த்தி நோவக் ஜோகோவிச் 10வது தடவையாக ஆஸ்திரேலிய ஓபன் பட்டத்தை வென்றுள்ளார். இந்த வெற்றியின் மூலம் ரஃபேல் நடாலின் ஆண்களுக்கான 22 ஒற்றையர் கிராண்ட்ஸ்லாம் பட்டங்களை நோவக் ஜோகோவிச் சமன் செய்துள்ளார்.

Capture.JPG

Novak Djokovic wins his tenth Australian Open! Credit: Prabaharan Maheswaran

Capture.JPG
Credit: Prabaharan Maheswaran
Just two other players in the open era have won double figure slams at a single venue. Margaret Court won 11 Australian Opens, and Rafael Nadal has won 14 French Opens.
With his tenth Australian Open title, he equals Nadal's 22 grand slam singles titles.
Capture.JPG
Source: Getty / Prabaharan Maheswaran

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.

உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது
tune in 

பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.
டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில் 

செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்
Share
Published 29 January 2023 at 11:15pm, updated an hour ago at 11:33pm
By Maheswaran Prabaharan
Source: SBS