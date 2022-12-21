வாகனத்துடன் வெள்ளநீரில் சிக்கி இருவர் மரணம்: ஓட்டுநர் மீது கொலைக் குற்றச்சாட்டு

வெள்ளநீரில் வாகனம் ஓட்டிச்சென்று இருவரின் மரணத்திற்கு காரணமானவர் என்ற குற்றச்சாட்டில், ஓட்டுநர் ஒருவர் மீது நியூ சவுத் வேல்ஸ் பொலிசார், வழக்குப்பதிவுசெய்துள்ளனர்.





Guildford-டைச் சேர்ந்த 41 வயதுடைய நபரை செவ்வாயன்று கைது செய்ததாகவும், கொலைக்குற்றச்சாட்டு மற்றும் ஆபத்தானமுறையில் வாகனம் ஓட்டியதாக இவர்மீது வழக்குப்பதிவுசெய்யப்பட்டுள்ளதாகவும் பொலிஸார் தெரிவித்தனர்.





கடந்த அக்டோபர் 31 அன்று இடம்பெற்றிருந்த மரணங்கள் தொடர்பிலேயே இவர்மீது வழக்குப்பதிவுசெய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.





அன்றையதினம் இரவு சுமார் 11.15 மணியளவில் Mitsubishi Triton ஒன்று வெள்ள நீரில் அடித்துச் செல்லப்பட்டதாக வந்த தகவலை அடுத்து, Goulburnக்கு அருகிலுள்ள Preston Creek Causewayக்கு அதிகாரிகள் அழைக்கப்பட்டனர்.





"வாகனத்தின் cabinனில் இருந்த இரண்டு ஆண்கள் பாதுகாப்பாக நீந்திவந்து அவசர சேவைகளை தொடர்பு கொண்டதாகவும் வாகனத்தின் tray-இல் பயணம்செய்த 30 மற்றும் 32 வயதுடைய மேலும் இரண்டு ஆண்கள் வாகனத்துடன் நீரில் மூழ்கிவிட்டதாகவும் பொலிஸார் தெரிவித்தனர்.



On Tuesday, NSW State Emergency Service recovered a man's body from floodwaters near Williams Crossing Road in Barmedman.





The deceased is believed to be an 89-year-old missing man.



NSW SES has reissued an emergency evacuation warning for Tilpa due to extended flood predictions by the Bureau of Meteorology.





The Darling River at Tilpa has peaked at 13.06 metres and is currently at 13.04 metres and falling.





The bureau said major flooding continues along the Murrumbidgee River at Balranald, and the river may remain above the major flood level (7.10 metres) through to the end of December.



South Australia has closed all non-essential activities between the NSW-Victoria border and Wellington along the River Murray "for some time to come".





The river is expected to peak at some locations in the next seven days.





The bureau said La Niña continues in the tropical Pacific, but some indicators show signs of declining strength.





"La Niña typically increases the chance of above average rainfall for northern and eastern Australia during summer," the bureau said in its latest Climate Driver Update.





It means Australia could return to drier and warmer conditions in the coming months.





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



