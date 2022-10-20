வெள்ளம் மற்றும் இடியுடன் கூடிய கனமழை அடுத்த வாரமும் தொடரும்!

நியூ சவுத் வேல்ஸின் எல்லையில் உள்ள நகரங்களுக்கான அவசரகால வெளியேற்ற எச்சரிக்கையை, விக்டோரியாவின் மாநில அவசர சேவை (SES) புதுப்பித்துள்ளது.





இப்போது புதுப்பிக்கப்பட்ட எச்சரிக்கையில் Moira Lakes சாலை மற்றும் Broken Creek சாலைக்கு இடையே Barmahவின் வடக்கே வசிப்பவர்களும் அடங்குவர்.





எல்லையோர நகரங்களான Barmah மற்றும் Lower Moiraவில் வசிப்பவர்களுக்கான வெளியேற்ற உத்தரவுகள் ஏற்கனவே நடைமுறையில் உள்ளன.





42 Robertson தெருவில் உள்ள Nathalia சமூக விளையாட்டு மையத்தில், அவசரகால நிவாரண மையத்தை அதிகாரிகள் அமைத்துள்ளனர்.



விக்டோரியாவின் Echuca மற்றும் Echuca கிராமத்தின் பகுதிகளுக்கும் வெளியேற்ற எச்சரிக்கை விடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.





"நீங்கள் இப்போது வெளியேறவில்லை என்றால், பல நாட்களுக்கு தனிமைப்படுத்தப்படலாம். நீங்கள் வீட்டிலேயே தங்குவதற்குத் தீர்மானித்தால் அவசர சேவை பிரிவினர் உங்களுக்கு உதவ முடியாமல்போகலாம்" என்று எச்சரிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.





Murray creeps இல் நீர்மட்டம் அதிகமாக இருப்பதால், அடுத்த 24 முதல் 48 மணிநேரம் Echucaவிற்கு அச்சுறுத்தலாக இருக்கும் என்று விக்டோரிய அவசரகால மேலாண்மை ஆணையர் Andrew Crisp, Channel Sevenஇடம் கூறினார்.



VICSES chief operating officer Tim Wiebusch said the flood emergency is "far from over."





He said they have responded to more than 8,000 requests for assistance, including 730 flood rescues.





Australian Defence Force and Queensland SES officers are also assisting with relief work in the state.





Minister for Emergency Services Jaclyn Symes said about $14 million will be spent on sending in hospital staff to flood affected areas for three months.





Victorian authorities asked residents in Kerang town to seek shelter because it's too late to leave, and the Murray Valley Highway has closed.





Mr Wiebusch said Kerang could be isolated for at least seven days.





Residents in Rochester have been asked to move to higher areas because of moderate flooding in the Campaspe River.



The Bureau of Meteorology warned of thunderstorms across eastern Queensland, NSW, northern Victoria, and far eastern parts of South Australia, with isolated heavy falls on Thursday.





"Inland Queensland and NSW are likely to see severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail. Giant hail is also possible," the bureau said.





The bureau said significant rain and thunderstorm in eastern and south-eastern Australia will continue into next week.





It could lead to flash flooding, damaging winds and large hail.





Keep up to date with the latest forecast from the





Follow the latest changes by checking the





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



