FIFA உலகக் கோப்பை போட்டிகளை SBSஇல் எப்படி இலவசமாகப் பார்க்கலாம்?

FIFA உலகக் கோப்பை போட்டிகள் இம்மாதம் 21ம் திகதி திங்கட்கிழமை கத்தாரில் ஆரம்பமாகவுள்ளன. FIFA உலகக் கோப்பையின் ஒவ்வொரு போட்டியையும் SBS மற்றும் SBS On Demand மூலம் நேரலையாகவும் இலவசமாகவும் பாருங்கள்.



The FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ kicks off on Monday, November 21 and will be a free-to-air exclusive broadcast on SBS in Australia.





கத்தாரில் நடைபெறும் அனைத்து 64 போட்டிகளும் நேரலையாகவும் இலவசமாகவும் எடுத்துவரப்படவுள்ளன. அத்துடன் எட்டுப் போட்டிகள் SBS VICELAND ல் இல் நேரடியாகக் காண்பிக்கப்படவுள்ளன.



FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ எப்போது ஆரம்பமாகிறது?

FIFA உலகக் கோப்பை இம்மாதம் 21ம் திகதி ஆரம்பமாகிறது. ஆஸ்திரேலியாவில் அப்போட்டிகளை SBS பிரத்தியேகமாக ஒளிபரப்பும்.



FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ போட்டிகள் நடைபெறும் திகதிகளும் நேரங்களும்:

தொடக்கவிழாவானது Qatar மற்றும் Ecuador அணிகளுக்கிடையேயான போட்டிக்கு முன்னதாக நடைபெறவுள்ளது. செர்பியா மற்றும் சுவிட்சர்லாந்து இடையேயான கடைசிப் போட்டி வரை குழு நிலைகளிலான (group stages)போட்டிகள் தொடரும்.



Group Stage: November 21 - December 3

Round of 16: December 4 - 7

Quarter-Finals: December 10 - 11

Semi-Finals: December 14 - 15

3rd vs 4th playoff: December 18

World Cup Final: December 19

SBS On Demand மூலம் காண்பிக்கப்படவுள்ள முழுவதுமான நேரலைகளுக்கான அட்டவணை: Full live schedule via SBS On Demand



FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ போட்டிகளை நேரலையாக தொலைக்காட்சியில் பாருங்கள்.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar Source: Getty / Getty Images SBS மற்றும் SBS VICELAND ஆகியவை அனைத்து 64 போட்டிகளையும் பிரத்தியேகமான இலவச ஒளிபரப்பாக எடுத்துவரவுள்ளன. மொத்தம் 500 மணிநேர FIFA உலகக் கோப்பை உள்ளடக்கம், இரண்டு அலைவரிசைகளிலும் (channels) காண்பிக்கப்படவுள்ளன.





அனைத்து 64 போட்டிகளின் நேரடிக் காட்சி வர்ணனைகள் - இவற்றில் எட்டு SBS VICELAND இல் காண்பிக்கப்படும் - எங்களின் உள்ளடக்கத்தில் உலகக் கோப்பை தினசரி மற்றும் FIFA TV முன்னோட்டக் காட்சிகள், உலகக் கோப்பை classic matches மற்றும் match replays from Qatar 2022 ஆகியவை அடங்கும்.





பல போட்டிகள் ஆஸ்திரேலிய இரசிகர்களுக்கு சாதகமான நேரத்திலேயே இருக்கும். குழு நிலையிலான ஏழு போட்டிகள் இரவு 9 மணிக்கு (AEDT) ஆரம்பமாகும். மற்றும் 20 குழு நிலை போட்டிகள் காலை 6 மணிக்கு (AEDT) ஆரம்பமாகும்.



World Cup Daily Show - உலகக் கோப்பை தினசரி நிகழ்ச்சி மற்றும் FIFA TV முன்னோட்டம்

World Cup Daily Show - FIFA உலகக்கோப்பை தொடர்பில் ஒவ்வொரு ஆட்டத்திலும் ஒவ்வொரு நாளும் ஆஸ்திரேலியர்கள் தெரிந்துகொள்ள வேண்டிய அனைத்தும் ஒரே இடத்தில் இருக்கும்.





ஒவ்வொரு தொடரிலும் புதுப்பித்த சிறப்பம்சங்கள், முன்னோட்டங்கள், நிபுணர்களின் அலசல், பிரத்யேக நேர்காணல்கள், நட்சத்திர விருந்தினர்கள் மற்றும் கத்தார், ஆஸ்திரேலியா மற்றும் உலகம் முழுவதிலுமிருந்தான உடனடிச் செய்திகள் ஆகியன ஒளிபரப்பாகும்.





World Cup Daily Show, SBS இல் ஒவ்வொரு இரவும் மாலை 5:30 மணிக்கு (AEDT) ஒளிபரப்பப்படும். அதைத் தொடர்ந்து FIFA TV முன்னோட்டக் காட்சியும் ஒளிபரப்பப்படும். A digital-first VOD offering will be available earlier via SBS On Demand.



FIFA World Cup classic matches

SBS On Demand is featuring 25 classic FIFA World Cup matches from 1986 to 2018 to allow audiences to relive some of the greatest games on football’s biggest stage.





The majority of the classic matches will also be broadcast on SBS and SBS VICELAND during the World Cup.



Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ via SBS On Demand

Create your SBS On Demand account to stream all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 ᵀᴹ live and free any time on your favourite device.





FIFA உலகக் கோப்பை 2022ᵀᴹ இன் அனைத்து 64 போட்டிகளையும் உங்களுக்குப் பிடித்த சாதனத்தில் எந்த நேரத்திலும் நேரலையாகவும் இலவசமாகவும் ஸ்ட்ரீம் செய்ய SBS On Demandஇல் - SBS On Demand account உங்கள் கணக்கை ஆரம்பியுங்கள்.





Watch on the World Cup for free via the SBS On Demand website , connected TVs or with via our apps in the Apple App Stor e and Google Play Store .





The World Cup hub on SBS On Demand will provide audiences with SBS’ full offering of match action from Qatar, encompassing live streams in both English and Arabic, full replays, 25-minute mini matches, 10-minute extended highlights and three-minute highlights of all 64 matches.





To ensure that you don't miss the best of the FIFA World Cup action, it's now a good time to set up push notifications so you know when the livestreams, highlights and replays appear in the SBS On Demand app.





First, ensure you have enabled notifications within SETTINGS on your device.



Tap SETTINGS on your device; Tap the SBS On Demand App; Toggle ON push notifications.

Then, in the SBS On Demand app on your device, tap the silhouette at the top of the app screen to enter the profile page;



Tap APP SETTINGS; Tap the button under NEW EPISODES to enable notifications for new episodes. The button will turn yellow when notifications are enabled. Tap the button under EXPIRING EPISODES to enable notifications for expiring episode. The button will turn yellow when notifications are enabled.

Finally, ensure the 'FIFA World Cup 2022' has been added to your FAVOURITES. Simply tap the heart icon on the program page on your device to add to your favourites list. You're all set!





In addition to all the live-action, highlights and replays on SBS On Demand, the new SBS Sport website will be your home for all the latest highlights, interviews, video extras, news, feature stories, opinions and all the major talking points from Qatar 2022.



Full replays

You will not miss a minute of the action from Qatar with full replays of every match from the tournament in both English and Arabic, including the studio pre and post shows of SBS' all-star broadcast team.



25-minute mini matches

In consideration of time constraints for viewers, condensed 25-minute highlights packages will also be able for every match of the tournament.



Extended 10-minute highlights

Striking the perfect balance between the three-minute highlights and the length of the mini matches, 10-minute extended highlights will be available via SBS On Demand for all matches of the tournament.



Three-minute highlights

Bite-sized highlights packages will also be available from every match from Qatar 2022, with viewers being able to watch the pick of the match action perfectly wrapped up into a three-minute video via the SBS Sport website and SBS On Demand.



How to create an SBS On Demand account

Creating an SBS On Demand account is completely free!





Simply:



Open the On Demand app / website Select Log in / Sign Up Choose Create A New Account Enter your details, including: name, email address, gender and year of birth Select Create Account - you will then receive an email to confirm your new SBS account Explore our diverse catalogue of content and stream away!

How to watch the complete 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE – Full SBS schedule

Monday, November 21

Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador





2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview





10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - England v Iran





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, November 22

Group A - Senegal v Netherlands





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - USA v Wales





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group D - Denmark v Tunisia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, November 23

Group C - Mexico v Poland





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group D - France v Australia





5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group F - Morocco v Croatia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Germany v Japan





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, November 24

Group E - Spain v Costa Rica





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group F - Belgium v Canada





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, November 25

Group H - Portugal v Ghana





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group G - Brazil v Serbia





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - Wales v Iran





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group A - Qatar v Senegal





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, November 26

Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - England v USA





5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group D - Tunisia v Australia





7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, November 27

Group D - France v Denmark





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group C - Argentina v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Japan v Costa Rica





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group F - Belgium v Morocco





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, November 28

Group F - Croatia v Canada





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Spain v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Group G - Cameroon v Serbia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, November 29

Group G - Brazil v Switzerland





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group H - Portugal v Uruguay





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, November 30

Group A - Netherlands v Qatar





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group A - Ecuador v Senegal





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group B - Wales v England





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group B - Iran v USA





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 1

Group D - Australia v Denmark





1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group D - Tunisia v France





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group C - Poland v Argentina





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 2

Group F - Croatia v Belgium





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Group F - Canada v Morocco





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group E - Japan v Spain





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group E - Costa Rica v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 3

Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal





1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group H - Ghana v Uruguay





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









Group G - Cameroon v Brazil





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Group G - Serbia v Switzerland





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 4

Round of 16 - 1A v 2B





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1C v 2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 5

Round of 16 - 1D v 2C





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1B v 2A





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, December 6

Round of 16 - 1E v 2F





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1G v 2H





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, December 7

Round of 16 - 1F v 2E





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Round of 16 - 1H v 2G





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 8

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 9

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 10

Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 11

Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 12

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Tuesday, December 13

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Wednesday, December 14

Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Thursday, December 15

Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Friday, December 16

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Saturday, December 17

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Sunday, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monday, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides



Listen with SBS Audio

SBS Audio

All matches will be available in English and Arabic, with up to 2 additional languages streams via SBS Audio .



Social Media

Social media sites have unexpected, under-reported benefits. Source: AAP WATCH every match of the FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand. For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .




