அதிக Qatar Airways விமானங்களை அனுமதித்தால் பயணச்சீட்டுகள் மலிவாகுமா?.

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம். உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.
செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.
International airfares departing Australian cities have surged by more than 50 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, according to data from a flight comparison website. Will allowing more Qatar Airways flights make air tickets cheaper? Source: Getty / Oatawa