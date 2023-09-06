அதிக Qatar Airways விமானங்களை அனுமதித்தால் பயணச்சீட்டுகள் மலிவாகுமா?.

Capture.JPG

International airfares departing Australian cities have surged by more than 50 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, according to data from a flight comparison website. Will allowing more Qatar Airways flights make air tickets cheaper? Source: Getty / Oatawa

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

ஆஸ்திரேலிய விமான நிலையங்களில் அதிக Qatar Airways விமானங்கள் வந்துபோவதை அரசு அனுமதித்திருந்தால் நாட்டில் விமானக் கட்டணங்கள் மலிவாக மாறியிருக்கும் என்று competition watchdog அமைப்பு தெரிவித்துள்ளது. இம் முடிவை மறுபரிசீலனை செய்யுமாறு அரசின் மீது அழுத்தங்கள் அதிகரித்துள்ளன. இதுபற்றியும் மற்றும் விமானப்பயணம் தொடர்பிலான விடயங்களை எம்முடன் பகிர்ந்துகொள்கிறார், அத்துறையில் பணியாற்றிவரும் பழனியப்பன் குமாரசாமி அவர்கள். அவருடன் உரையாடியவர் மகேஸ்வரன் பிரபாகரன்.

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம். உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது 
tune in 
பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.
டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில் 

செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

image (1).jpg

சிட்னியில் தமிழ் எழுத்தாளர் விழா 2023

image.jpg

TOEFL ஆங்கிலப் பரீட்சை தொடர்பில் ஆஸ்திரேலிய அரசு புதிய கட்டுப்பாடு

ANTHONY ALBANESE ASEAN INDONESIA

வர்த்தக, நிதி உறவுகளை வலுப்படுத்தும் நோக்குடன் பிரதமர் ஆசியாவில்

NSW Works To Save The Koala As Bushfires, Habitat Loss And Disease Threaten Future Of Australia's Iconic Animal

காயமடைந்த வனவிலங்குகளுக்கு எப்படி உதவலாம்?