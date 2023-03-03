சர்வதேச மாணவர்கள் வேலை செய்வதற்கான கட்டுப்பாடுகள் மீண்டும் அறிமுகம்

KEY POINTS
- Australia announces increase in working hour cap for international students, from 40 to 48 hours per fortnight.
- A two-year extension of post-study work rights will come into effect from 1 July 2023.
- 'Post-study work rights extension will boost Australia's reputation as an academic destination,' says expert.
