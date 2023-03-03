சர்வதேச மாணவர்கள் வேலை செய்வதற்கான கட்டுப்பாடுகள் மீண்டும் அறிமுகம்

Int Students Work status (1).jpg

International students in Australia can work 24 hours a week from 1 July 2023. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

மாணவர் விசாவில் இருப்போருக்கு தற்போது நடைமுறையிலுள்ள இரண்டு வாரங்களுக்கு 40 மணிநேரம் என்ற சாதாரண வரம்பிற்கு மேல் வேலை செய்ய அனுமதிக்கும் நடைமுறை 30 June 2023 இல் முடிவுக்கு வருகிறது. ஜூலை 1, 2023 முதல், மாணவர் விசா வைத்திருப்பவர்களுக்கான பணிக் கட்டுப்பாடுகள் மீண்டும் அறிமுகப்படுத்தப்பட்டு, இரண்டு வாரங்களுக்கு (fortnight) 48 மணிநேரம் என்ற விகிதத்தில் அதிகரிக்கப்படுகிறது. இதுபற்றி சிட்னியிலுள்ள சட்டத்தரணி/குடிவரவு முகவர் பத்மதாஸ் (Principal Solicitor - Path Legal, Sydney) வழங்கும் தகவல்கள் மற்றும் சர்வதேச மாணவணாகப் பல்கலைக்கழகத்தில் படித்துக்கொண்டிருக்கும் மயூரனன் தெரிவித்த கருத்துகளுடன் நிகழ்ச்சி ஒன்றினை முன்வைக்கிறார் மகேஸ்வரன் பிரபாகரன்.

KEY POINTS
  • Australia announces increase in working hour cap for international students, from 40 to 48 hours per fortnight.
  • A two-year extension of post-study work rights will come into effect from 1 July 2023.
  • 'Post-study work rights extension will boost Australia's reputation as an academic destination,' says expert.
SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.
உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது 
tune in 
பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள். 
டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில் 
செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Focus : Tamil Nadu

ஈரோடு இடைத்தேர்தலில் ஆளும் திமுக கூட்டணி வெற்றி!!

Obu

மற்றுமொரு வீடு வாங்குவதற்கு இது சரியான நேரமா?

Super

அதிக வரி விதிக்கும் லேபர் அரசின் Super சீர்திருத்தத்திற்கு NAB வங்கி ஆதரவு

Workers picking Raspberry fruit in a farm. Tasmania

விவசாய வீசாவை மீண்டும் நடைமுறைப்படுத்துமாறு நேஷனல்ஸ் கட்சி வலியுறுத்தல்!!