மேற்கு ஆஸ்திரேலியாவில் வீசிய சூறாவளி புயலில் 4 மில்லியன் டாலர் அளவு சேதம்

A supplied image obtained on Saturday, April 15, 2023, shows damage to the Pardoo Roadhouse and Tavern in Pardoo, Western Australia, Friday, April 14, 2023. Tropical Cyclone Ilsa has crossed the Western Australian coast as a severe, category-five system before slowly weakening as it works its way inland. (AAP Image/Supplied by DFES) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: DFES/PR IMAGE