FIFA உலககோப்பை கொண்டாட்டம் சிட்னியில் துவங்கியது!

FIFA SYDNEY HARBOUR BRIDGE CELEBRATION

Dancers perform during a celebration ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Sydney’s most iconic landmark, Sydney Harbour Bridge, located on Gadigal land, will turn into a festival of football to celebrate 25 days to go until the official kick-off of FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. (AAP Image/Steven Markham) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / STEVEN MARKHAM/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

ஆஸ்திரேலிய செய்திகள்: 25 ஜூன் 2023 ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை வாசித்தவர்: றைசெல்

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது
tune in 
பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.

டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில்
 செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

happy traveller vaccinated Getty imges .png

வெளிநாடு செல்வதற்கு முன்னர் என்னென்ன தடுப்பூசிகளை போட்டுக்கொள்வது நல்லது?

Russia: Russian city of Rostov-on-Don

ரஷ்ய ராணுவத்தில் கலகம்; தனியார் ராணுவம் மாஸ்கோவை நோக்கி நகருமா?

Titanic-Tourist Sub

Titan: “வைக்கோல் அடுக்கில் ஊசியைத் தேடுவது போல”

A demountable shack behind a wired fence.

கன்பரா தூதரகம் தொடர்பாக அரசுக்கு எதிராக ரஷ்யா சட்ட நடவடிக்கை!