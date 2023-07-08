Robodebt Royal Commission அறிக்கைமூலம் அரசு அரசியல் செய்கிறது - Peter Dutton

QLD LNP STATE CONFERENCE

Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton (centre) is seen waving to LNP members as LNP Vice President Amanda Cooper (left) and Maggie Forrest (right) looks on during the Queensland Liberal National Party (LNP) annual conference in Brisbane, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

செய்திகள்: 8 ஜூலை 2023 சனிக்கிழமை வாசித்தவர்: றைசெல்

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது 

tune in 
பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.
டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில்
 செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

ROBODEBT ROYAL COMMISSION REPORT

Robodebt திட்டத்தை செயல்படுத்தியவர்கள் மீது குற்றப்பத்திரிகை தாக்கல் செய்ய ஆணையர் பரிந்துரை

Public protest erection of Buddhist Viharas in the North of Sri Lanka

இலங்கையின் வடக்கில் பௌத்த விகாரைகளுக்கு எதிராகத் தொடரும் போராட்டங்கள்

ANTHONY ALBANESE ROBODEBT PRESSER

“பெரும் மனித அவலத்தை Robodebt திட்டம் ஏற்படுத்தியிருந்தது” - பிரதமர்

Jasmeen Kaur

தெற்கு ஆஸ்திரேலியாவில் இந்திய மாணவி உயிருடன் புதைக்கப்பட்டு படுகொலை- நீதிமன்றம்