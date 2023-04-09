மேற்கு ஆஸ்திரேலியா மீண்டும் சூறாவளியை எதிர்கொள்கிறது!

KIMBERLEY FLOODING WA

A supplied image obtained on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, of floodwaters in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. A remote Western Australian town surrounded by a 100-year flood has become a refuge for hundreds of people evacuated from outlying communities.(AAP Image/Supplied by Andrea Myers) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: ANDREA MYERS/PR IMAGE

ஆஸ்திரேலிய செய்திகள்: 9 ஏப்ரல் 2023 ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை வாசித்தவர்: றைசெல்

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது

tune in 
பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.

டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில்
 செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.


