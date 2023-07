World Aquatics Championships போட்டிகளில் ஆஸ்திரேலியா சாதனை

Regan Smith of United States of America, silver, Kaylee Mckeown of Australia, gold, Katharine Berkoff of United States of America, bronze show the medals after competing in the 100m Backstroke Women Final during the 20th World Aquatics Championships at the Marine Messe Hall A in Fukuoka (Japan), July 25th, 2023./Sipa USA *** No Sales in Italy *** Credit: Insidefoto/Sipa USA