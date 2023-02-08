நிலநடுக்கம்: துருக்கி, சிரியாவில் இறந்தோரின் எண்ணிக்கை அதிகரிப்பு

HATAY, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 06: Search and rescue operations are carried out in the wreckage in Hatay, after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit Turkiye's Kahramanmaras, on February 06, 2023. Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. Later, at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district struck the region. Turkiye declared 7 days of national mourning after deadly earthquakes in southern provinces. (Photo by Sezgin Pancar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images