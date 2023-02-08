நிலநடுக்கம்: துருக்கி, சிரியாவில் இறந்தோரின் எண்ணிக்கை அதிகரிப்பு

Earthquakes jolt Turkiye's provinces

HATAY, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 06: Search and rescue operations are carried out in the wreckage in Hatay, after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit Turkiye's Kahramanmaras, on February 06, 2023. Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. Later, at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district struck the region. Turkiye declared 7 days of national mourning after deadly earthquakes in southern provinces. (Photo by Sezgin Pancar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

தெற்கு துருக்கி மற்றும் வடக்கு சிரியாவில் இரண்டு பேரழிவுகரமான நிலநடுக்கங்களைத் தொடர்ந்து 8000 க்கும் மேற்பட்ட மக்கள் கொல்லப்பட்டனர் மற்றும் ஆயிரக்கணக்கானோர் காயமடைந்து வீடற்ற நிலையில் உள்ளனர். இதேவேளை இடிபாடுகளுக்குள் சிக்கிய தமது அன்புக்குரியவர்களைக் கண்டுபிடிக்க உயிர் பிழைத்தவர்கள் துடி துடிக்கிறார்கள். இறந்தோரின் எண்ணிக்கை எட்டு மடங்கு அதிகமாக இருக்கும் என உலக சுகாதார அமைப்பு எச்சரித்துள்ளது. Tom Canetti தயாரித்த செய்தி விவரணத்தைத் தமிழில் தருகிறார் மகேஸ்வரன் பிரபாகரன்.

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.

