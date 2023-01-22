நாட்டின் கல்வித் திட்டம் பின்தங்கிவருகிறது - Productivity Commission எச்சரிக்கை

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.
உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள். செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.
PRODUCTION - 17 January 2023, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart: A student in a fourth grade class at the Liebenauschule takes part in class. On January 18, the results of the German School Barometer are announced. Photo: Marijan Murat/dpa (Photo by Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images) Credit: picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I