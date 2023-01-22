நாட்டின் கல்வித் திட்டம் பின்தங்கிவருகிறது - Productivity Commission எச்சரிக்கை

அவுஸ்திரேலியாவின் கல்வித் திட்டம் மாணவர்களுக்குப் பாதிப்பை ஏற்படுத்தும் வகையில் தரத்தில் பின்தங்கி வருவதாக Productivity Commission எச்சரித்துள்ளது. இதுபற்றி Samantha Beniac-Brooks தயாரித்த செய்தி விவரணத்தை தமிழில் தருகிறார் மகேஸ்வரன் பிரபாகரன்.

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.

உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது 
tune in 
பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.
டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில்
செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.

