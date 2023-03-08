ஆஸ்திரேலியாவில் 2022இல், 70 ஆண்டுகளில் மிக அதிக உயிரிழப்புகள்

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.
உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.
செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்
NSW Ambulances park in the receiving bay for the Emergency Department at the Liverpool Hospital in Sydney, Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Medical experts are concerned that hospital emergency departments in NSW will face almost five times the number of COVID-19 patients than intensive care wards. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE