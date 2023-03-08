ஆஸ்திரேலியாவில் 2022இல், 70 ஆண்டுகளில் மிக அதிக உயிரிழப்புகள்

NSW CORONAVIRUS COVID19

NSW Ambulances park in the receiving bay for the Emergency Department at the Liverpool Hospital in Sydney, Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Medical experts are concerned that hospital emergency departments in NSW will face almost five times the number of COVID-19 patients than intensive care wards. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

நாட்டில் கடந்த ஆண்டு, எதிர்பார்த்ததை விட கிட்டத்தட்ட 20,000 இறப்புகள் அதிகமாகப் பதிவாகியுள்ளதாக ஓர் ஆய்வில் கண்டறியப்பட்டுள்ளது. COVID-19 தொற்றுக் காரணமாகவே இவ்வதிகரிப்பு நிகழ்ந்துள்ளதாகக் கூறப்படுகிறது. 70 ஆண்டுகளுக்கும் மேலாக அதாவது இரண்டாம் உலகப் போருக்குப் பின்னர் நாட்டில் பதிவு செய்யப்பட்ட எண்ணிக்கையில் இது மிகவும் அதிகமாக இருப்பதாக Actuaries Institute கண்டறிந்துள்ளது. இதுபற்றி Biwa Kwan, Greg Dyett மற்றும் Jessica Bahr தயாரித்த செய்தி விவரணத்தை தமிழில் தருகிறார் மகேஸ்வரன் பிரபாகரன்.

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.

உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது
tune in 
பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.
டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில் 

செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kaya Rajesh and Keshika Amirthalingam

வயது வேறுபாடின்றி, பெருமை சேர்க்கும் சிட்னி பெண்கள்

North Indians.jpg

தமிழகத்தில் வடமாநில தொழிலாளர்கள் தாக்கப்படுகிறார்கள்?

IMG_9510.jpg

சிட்னியில் 'மலரும் மாலை 2023'!

313300803_563493369112555_8946463559987731727_n.jpg

சிட்னி மலரும் மாலை நிகழ்வில் இலங்கை இசைக்கலைஞர் பிராகாஷ் K