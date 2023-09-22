iPhone 15: அப்படி இதில் என்னவுள்ளது?

epa10876200 A customer using a mobile phone takes a photograph of the new iPhone 15 after buying at the Apple Store in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 September 2023. Apple Inc's new model iPhone 15 products are widely available to Thai consumers from 22 September.The launch of Apple Inc's new iPhone 15 is expected to boost Thailand's smartphone sales in the final quarter of 2023 after shrinking by 25.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter as Thailand's premium smartphone market is largely dominated by Apple with a roughly 70 percent market share, according to the International Data Corporation Thailand. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT Source: EPA / RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA

Apple நிறுவனம் iPhone 15 எனும் தனது அதி நவீன மொபைல் போனை அறிமுகம் செய்துள்ளது. இந்த கையடக்கபேசியில் அப்படி என்னவுள்ளது என்று விளக்குகிறார் பல ஆண்டுகளாக ஊடகத்துறையில் பணியாற்றும் இரா.சத்தியநாதன் அவர்கள். அவரோடு உரையாடியவர்: றைசெல்.

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது 
tune in 
பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.
டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில்
 செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.
