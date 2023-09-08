இலங்கையில் கடந்த சில தினங்களில் இடம்பெற்ற முக்கிய செய்திகள்

epa10846085 Activists from the Movement for National Building and Reconciliation stage a silent protest against the British Channel 4 channel's recent documentary about the 2019 Easter Sunday Suicide Bomb Attack in front of the British High Commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 07 September 2023. They accuse Channel 4 of trying to develop discord between people in the country. Channel 4 British television channel recently broadcast a controversial documentary about the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bomb attack alleging Sri Lankan former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Director of the State Intelligence Service, Major General Suresh Sallay, and State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan hatched the attack, but they deny all the allegations. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE Source: EPA / CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE/EPA