ஆஸ்திரேலிய குடியுரிமை பரீட்சைக்கு தயாராவது எப்படி?

Australia is a diverse and multicultural nation, with over 270 ancestries represented.





It boasts one of the world's oldest continuous cultures and has welcomed nearly seven million migrants since 1945.





There are several ways to apply for Australian citizenship. You must also meet a specific set of criteria before applying.





'Conferral' and 'descent' are the most common ways of applying for citizenship.



Migration lawyer Eva Abdel-Messiah has assisted hundreds of people in gaining Australian citizenship.





She says the most important criterion is to meet the residence requirement.





To meet the residence requirement in Australia, you must fulfil specific criteria. Firstly, to have lived in Australia on a lawful visa for four years without any absence exceeding 12 months.



The last year needs to be on a permanent residency, not temporary and no absences more than 90 days within the last 12 months. Eva Abdel-Messiah

Besides meeting the residency requirement, applicants for Australian citizenship over 18 must demonstrate 'good character', defined as enduring moral qualities.





In addition to:



Plan to reside in Australia or stay connected while abroad,

Have a basic knowledge of the English language and

Have knowledge about Australia and what it means to be an Australian citizen. To assess this, most applicants will sit the citizenship test.

"If they are an adult. So, from the age of 18 to 59, they need to show that they have a basic knowledge of English. They will need to sit to have an interview and sit for the citizenship test." Ms Abdel-Messiah explains.



Kevin Andrews, Minister for Immigration and Citizenship, holds a copy of the Australian Citizenship Test booklet in Melbourne, Monday, Oct. 1, 2007. If you are eligible to become an Australian citizen and are preparing for the citizenship test, you must do your homework.





Ms Abdel-Messiah says the Australian citizenship test aims to assess one's knowledge and understanding of what it entails to be an Australian citizen.





This includes familiarity with Australia, its people, its symbols, democratic beliefs, rights, liberties, and government structure.



It also involves comprehending how laws are created in Australia and demonstrating a commitment to the nation's core values, which revolve around freedom, respect, and equality.





The Australian citizenship test consists of 20 multiple-choice questions. It covers various topics such as Australian symbols, historical events, government structure, and citizenship rights and responsibilities.





"Five of these 20 multiple-choice questions are based on Australian values, and you're not allowed to have any mistakes in any of them. So, the pass Mark for the test is 75%, which allows for some mistakes. "



But in the section about Australian values, no mistakes are allowed. If you lose one question or if you fail on one question, that means you failed the whole test. Eva Abdel-Messiah

The Department of Home Affairs website ((homeaffairs.gov.au)) recommends studying from the official citizenship test resource booklet, which is called " Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond ".





The booklet is available in 40 languages, and you can also listen to the content through a podcast link on the website.





All the information needed for the test is in the "Our Common Bond" booklet. You must understand it thoroughly and take notes to help you memorise it.





You can also take an online practice test on one of many websites offering free citizenship test practice that simulates the actual test.



Ms. Abdel-Messsiah says many phone applications can be more accessible and easier to navigate than accessing website links from computers.





"These phone apps I find them very helpful. I always encourage my clients to download them and do them every night to spend half an hour or an hour. There are also videos on YouTube about it."





She adds that understanding the three branches of government, the federal parliamentary system and the Governors-General's role is also essential.





The citizenship test will assess your knowledge of important Australian events and frequently incorporates the contributions of Indigenous and culturally diverse Australians.





The test is only available in English. So, you must understand the language well.



You can practice reading and familiarise yourself with the essential vocabulary to help you understand the questions.





"When clients come to me, I encourage them to prepare for it. Part of the preparation is to listen to the news in English and read newspapers in English. Do the practice test at least once a week. Because when we lodge today, they don't get the test straight away; there is a good gap of six to nine months," Ms Abdel-Messsiah says.





If you need assistance navigating the study material on the Department of Home Affairs website and help improving your English, you can contact one of the many local community organisations for help.



For example, Sydwest Multicultural Services in NSW and Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre in Victoria offer citizenship test preparation classes and resources to help aspiring citizens prepare for the test.





These organisations often have experienced instructors who can provide guidance and support throughout the process.





Vikki Hine from Sydwest explains how their courses have helped many new migrants, refugees, and permanent residents prepare for the citizenship test.



People needed support and help with preparing for the citizenship test and to understand how important it is to have citizenship here for the security that it offers. Vikki Hine

This course is open to migrants from all backgrounds. Regardless of refugee status, anyone who arrives in Australia is eligible for Settlement Services within the first five years.





Sydwest established the first citizenship class in western Sydney in 2014.





Since then, Ms Hine says that hundreds of clients have successfully passed their tests and got citizenship certificates.





"They go through each question and talk about it to learn some history. As groups, we also go on social outings to explain the layout of the land. We could go up to Katoomba and talk about the history of explorers opening Australia up."



"It's working your way through all the questions, fully understanding them, so that you fully understand what it means to participate as an Australian citizen," Ms Hine adds.





She says embracing Australian culture will enhance your understanding of the nation and its values beyond memorising facts and figures.





"In a casual social setting, it's about the barbecue, the picnic, and learning about the Flora and the fauna in that Park. So yeah, everything is a learning experience."





Ms Abdel-Messiah also shares common mistakes or pitfalls that applicants should avoid while sitting the citizenship test. She advises applicants to read questions carefully, stay within time limits, and avoid rushing to click the answer.



